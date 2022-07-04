The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed the bills for hiking salaries and allowances of Delhi Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Chief Whip, and members.

As the two-day Monsoon session began on Monday, Justice and Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Gahlot introduced the five amendment bills to increase the salary and allowances by 66 per cent.

Participating in the debate, Deputy Chief Minister Mansish Sisodia, who holds the Finance portfolio, said that Delhi MLAs’ salary and allowances are being increased from Rs 54,000 per month to Rs 90,000.

The breakup of revised salary and allowances includes a basic salary of Rs 30,000, constituency allowance of Rs 25,000, secretarial allowance of Rs 15,000, telephone allowance of Rs 10,000, and conveyance allowance of Rs 10,000.

The AAP government has said on many occasions that the Delhis MLAs salary is among the lowest as compared to their counterparts in other states.

However, contrary to the claim, the salary of the capital city legislators is ahead of MLAs in many other states.

As per official figures, legislators in Telangana are the highest-paid in the country drawing Rs 2,50,000 per month. They are followed by their counterparts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and some other states.

On the other hand, Kerala MLAs draw the lowest salary, at Rs 43,750 per month, followed by Tripura MLAs who get Rs 48,420 per month.

Legislators of West Bengal get Rs 81,870 per month.

20220705-000404