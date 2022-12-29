Under fire over Saran hooch tragedy that claimed 73 lives, Bihar government has decided to keep an eye on the activities of homeopathic doctors of the state.

During the investigation of Saran hooch tragedy, it appeared that a homeopathic doctor Rajesh Kumar was the mastermind of manufacturing spurious liquor.

The Special Investigation Team headed by Saran ASP Anjani Kumar also arrested a medical representative Sanjiv Srivastava on Wednesday for supplying homeopathic medicines in a bulk to Rajesh Kumar.

Keeping this in view, K.K. Pathak, the additional chief secretary of liquor prohibition department, has directed the district magistrate and SP of every district to look into the activities of homeopathic doctors of their respective areas.

The directives have angered the homeopathic doctors of the state.

“The move of the state government is an insult and humiliation for us. The state government has made a law (Liquor prohibition law) without any planning and homeopathic doctors are paying the price for it,” they claimed.

