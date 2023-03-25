ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ songwriting lawsuit settled minutes before trial

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Post Malone got the much-needed respite as his ‘Circles’ songwriting lawsuit was settled minutes before trial.

The 27-year-old star, his producer Frank Dukes, and Universal Music Group were sued by Tyler Armes in April 2020, who was seeking royalties and other money owed from the 2019 hit as well as asking for co-writer and co-producer credits on the song, reports ‘Female First UK’.

On the same day, the ‘Rockstar’ hitmaker filed a lawsuit of his own to ask a judge to rule the man had no claim to the song’s copyright and was not involved in writing it. However, just moments before Post was due to testify as part of a four-day trial, an agreement was reached.

No details on the settlement were offered to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ on request.

In a court filing, Post — whose real name is Austin Post — had insisted Tyler didn’t contribute anything “original” to the song, just “an admittedly extremely commonplace guitar chord progression,” and potentially a “fragment of a guitar melody that Armes claims he sung to Post”.

‘Female First UK’ further states that documents obtained by ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine read: “Armes admitted that his contributions did not even rise to the level of originality, which is also required in addition to the fixation requirement. He either conceded that his ideas were commonplace musical devices or failed to meet his burden to demonstrate any originality otherwise.”

It said: “Armes thus cannot even establish the threshold requirement that he made a copyrightable contribution. Armes does not have a shred of affirmative evidence with which to meet his burden of proof that his alleged contribution to the guitar melody is original.”

Post asked for Armes’ lawsuit to be dismissed and for the judge to conclude the writer is “not a joint author” of the track.

20230325-181805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    George Lucas let ‘Star Wars’ actors choose how they pronounced names

    Warner Bros. censors gay love in ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’...

    Amber Heard not axed from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

    Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz win honours as ‘The Good Boss’, ‘The...