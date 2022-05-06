The post-mortem of BJP youth wing worker Arjun Chaurasia, whose body was found hanging in an abandoned room near a railway line at Cossipore Road in Kolkata early on Friday, will be conducted at the Command Hospital in Kolkata, according to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

A petition was filed at the high court demanding that the post-mortem should not be conducted at any state-run hospital. The state government’s counsel, however, had opposed the plea.

The deceased worker’s body is currently lying at the mortuary of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

After hearing both the arguing parties, the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava ordered the post-mortem to be conducted at the Command Hospital in Alipore.

He said the Chief Judicial Magistrate of South 24 Parganas district should be present at the time of the post-mortem and videography of the entire process should be conducted.

The bench said a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani, and one from the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital can be voluntarily present during the post-mortem.

The division bench also directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal to ensure safe movement of the body from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Command Hospital.

The post-mortem process should be completed at the earliest, the division bench added.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the state government on the incident.

Earlier on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah met the family members of the victim and later told mediapersons that he wants an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

Shah also alleged that there is no rule of law in the state.

