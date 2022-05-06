INDIA

Post-mortem of deceased BJP worker to be conducted at Kolkata’s Command Hospital

NewsWire
0
9

The post-mortem of BJP youth wing worker Arjun Chaurasia, whose body was found hanging in an abandoned room near a railway line at Cossipore Road in Kolkata early on Friday, will be conducted at the Command Hospital in Kolkata, according to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

A petition was filed at the high court demanding that the post-mortem should not be conducted at any state-run hospital. The state government’s counsel, however, had opposed the plea.

The deceased worker’s body is currently lying at the mortuary of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

After hearing both the arguing parties, the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava ordered the post-mortem to be conducted at the Command Hospital in Alipore.

He said the Chief Judicial Magistrate of South 24 Parganas district should be present at the time of the post-mortem and videography of the entire process should be conducted.

The bench said a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani, and one from the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital can be voluntarily present during the post-mortem.

The division bench also directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal to ensure safe movement of the body from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital to the Command Hospital.

The post-mortem process should be completed at the earliest, the division bench added.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the state government on the incident.

Earlier on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah met the family members of the victim and later told mediapersons that he wants an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.

Shah also alleged that there is no rule of law in the state.

20220506-201003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Young woman abused, assaulted in public place in Bengaluru

    Quietly flows the Ganga

    Indians prioritise spending on sustainable products: Report

    SC pulls up UP accused not released despite bail order last...