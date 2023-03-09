ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Post-mortem of Satish Kaushik underway at DDU hospital in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Post-mortem of Bollywood veteran actor Satish Kaushik is underway at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Delhi, said a police official on Thursday, adding that so far no foul play is seen.

A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Kaushik’s death from Fortis hospital in Gurugram.

“Post-mortem is being conducted at DDU hospital and future course of action will be decided after the autopsy report,” said the official.

Meanwhile, a police team is also questioning people who assembled at the Bijwasan-based farmhouse where Kaushik was with his friends and relatives on Wednesday.

The actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik – remembered as ‘Calendar’ in the film “Mr. India” – passed away at 67 late on Wednesday.

His friend and another legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet early Thursday.

20230309-123203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kushagra Nautiyal : Exploring Mumbai with my mom was one of...

    Diljit’s film ‘Jogi’ about friendship in testing times to release on...

    Director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Suriya and Prayaga Rose Martin’s roles...

    Jiiva takes the OTT leap, to host star-studded Tamil game show