Post SC’s order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khera was arrested earlier in the day from the IGI Airport by officials of the Assam Police, hours after he was stopped from boarding a flight to Raipur.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dwarka court Archana Beniwal granted interim bail till February 28 to Khera on a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and one surety of the same amount.

Post receiving a copy of the top court’s order, the magistrate passed the order to release Khera.

The Supreme Court had ruled that Khera will be released on interim bail upon production before a magistrate in Delhi and the interim relief is till Tuesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Khera: “We have protected you but there has to be some level of discourse…”.

The top court will hear Khera’s plea to club all FIRs at one place.

The bench, also comprising Justices M.R. Shah and P.S. Narasimha, said: “In order to protect the petitioner until such date as he applied for regular bail before jurisdictional court, till the next date of listing, petitioner shall be released on interim bail by magistrate.”

According to the Assam Police, an FIR had been registered against Khera at the Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district.

“Delhi Police was approached to arrest Khera and the Assam Police officials will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court,” said the official of Assam Police.

20230223-202602

