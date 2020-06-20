Trending now

Post-secondary colleges to open

Gathering banned in Kurukshetra to mark solar…

Global COVID-19 cases surge over 8.6mn: Johns…

Being an outsider, I never ‘belonged’ in…

Pankaj Tripathi to promote khadi

Brazil becomes second country to hit one…

EU leaders enter tough negotiation for massive…

NYC cleared to enter phase two of…

IMF deploys emergency financing for 70 nations…

Gulshan Devaiah: I wish favouritism did not…

Canindia News

Post-secondary colleges to open

by CIEDITOR043

It is wonderful to know that post-secondary institutions are opening. I only hope that the reopening isn’t short-lived. To ensure that isn’t the case, all students and faculty need to adhere to cleanliness and healthy social distancing. This can be a success if done right. Our school reopening in September will also depend and learn from the reopening of post-secondary colleges. Sandhya- Mississauga

News Submissions, Comments & Letters to the Editor are always appreciated! Email editor@canindia.com

Related posts

Pedestrian-only streets

CIEDITOR

New immigrants will be hit badly

CIEDITOR

Online classes in September

CIEDITOR

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.