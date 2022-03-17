Acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal has released the poster of his upcoming film, ‘Mujib – The Making of a Nation’, a biopic on the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, officials said here on Thursday.

The poster release coincided with the 102nd birth anniversary of ‘Bangabandhu’, as Rahman is revered. The film is made under an audio visual co-production agreement between India and Bangladesh.

Rahman, who provided the political leadership that culminated in the Independence of Bangladesh in 1971, had met Mahatma Gandhi in his early political career. Gandhi always remained a great source of inspiration for Rahman throughout his life to empower the masses.

The biopic celebrates Rahman’s life, takes the viewer into the course of history and makes them relive it, depicting the accomplishments of the great leader which still live on.

The film was announced two years ago by the two countries during the commemoration of Rahman’s birth centennial, and the poster release marks the completion of the film production.

Speaking on the occasion, Benegal said it was a tough task for him to depict Rahman’s towering life on the screen.

“It remains a very emotional film for me… To bring Bangabandhu’s towering life on reel is a tough task. We have portrayed his character in an uncompromising way. He remained a great friend of India and we hope the poster connects with the audiences,” said Benegal.

Referring to the collaboration between India’s National Film Development Corporation and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, Benegal said that he was glad to work on the feature film and had a joyful experience working with the two film corporations.

NFDC Managing Director Ravinder Bhakar said that the NFDC has pioneered films by legendary directors who are renowned the world over even today, and it was a great pleasure to be associated with Benegal again.

“Working with BFDC for an iconic film was a pleasure and ‘Mujib – The Making of a Nation’ shall be a landmark film in NFDC’s history,” Bhakar said.

BFDC Managing Director Nuzhat Yeasmin said that she was “overwhelmed to see the film witness the light of the day”.

“This film is an emotion for us. Bangladesh is eagerly waiting for Benegalji’s version of Bangabandhu’s biopica. He is a legendary filmmaker and greatly admired by all of us,” Yeasmin said.

Wellknown Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo, 40, who plays the role of Rahman in the biopic, said he was “fascinated by the role and it was a dream come true”.

“I am honoured to be part of this biopic project. No words to express how big this feature film is for me and my nation. I felt the warmth and enjoyed the great hospitality during the production of the film in India,” said Shuvoo.

Shot extensively in India and Bangladesh, the film’s production concluded in December 2021.

