Poster parodying ‘Sadak 2’ goes viral

A parody poster of the original poster of the forthcoming Mahesh Bhatt directorial, Sadak 2, has gone viral on social media.

Titled “Sadak Chap 2”, the poster features three donkeys standing on a road leading to a mountain. The poster spoofs a similar original poster of ‘Sadak 2’ that features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

The spoof poster mentions Hawas Bhatt Daughter, Star Kid Kapoor and Aatankwadi Dhutt as the stars of “Sadak Chap 2”, a Mahawas Bhatt production.

Ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in June, the debate over the alleged practice of nepotism in Bollywood has got fresh fuel, with many netizens believing the late actor was a victim of nepotism. As a result, netizens have been trolling and criticising actors who are star kids on social media, including Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Alia.

Over the last couple of months, many netizens have been calling for the boycott of “Sadak 2”.

Sharing the parody poster, a user tweeted: “New official Poster of SADAK CHAP 2.”

Reacting to the poster, another user wrote: “Achha hai par it is an embarrassment for the donkeys.”

“Some are trending ‘Awaiting Sadak2Movie’ but deep down even @aliaa08 @MaheshNBhatt @duttsanjay know that janta is waiting for the release of the movie to turn it into Sadakchap movie from Sadak,” tweeted another user.

On Monday the hashtag #UninstallHotstar had trended on Twitter throughout the day as netizens urged everyone to uninstall the OTT app that is all set to premiere “Sadak 2”.