Poster reveals Nani’s massiest avatar from ‘Dasara’ first single

The massy street song with rugged dance moves from Nani’s most awaited Pan India film ‘Dasara’ will be released on the occasion of Dussehra. The song ‘Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan’ scored by Santhosh Narayan showcases the amazing dance of Nani, alongside his buddies in coal mines.

A poster from the song is out and Nani’s raw and rustic get-up goes beyond imagination. The ruggedness of his character is evident through his look. Sporting messy hair, a shabby beard and dressed in a lungi and unbuttoned shirt and a vest inside, Nani flashes a million-dollar smile.

Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh is playing Nani’s love interest in the movie.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

The film Dasara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30 next year.

20221001-124005

