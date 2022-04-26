Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta on Tuesday claimed that the organisation’s vice-president Surjit Yadav has been arrested by the Delhi Police for putting up posters outside the Congress headquarters in the national capital.

However, a senior Delhi Police official said that Yadav was only called for inquiry as the case is under investigation.

“He has been called for inquiry. Investigation in the case is underway. No arrests have been made so far,” DCP Amrutha Guguloth said.

On April 24, the members of the right wing outfit put up posters outside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road here, blaming the party for its ‘silence’ over the attacks during Hindu festivals.

Gupta had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Congress give “protection to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, who plot such attacks”.

Speaking to IANS on Tuesday, Gupta accused the police personnel at the Tughlak Road police station of harassing the national vice-president of Hindu Sena.

“The officers are raiding the houses and offices of Hindu Sena members and harassing Surjit Yadav with defamatory claims against him,” he alleged.

Gupta further claimed that Delhi Police have confiscated the mobile phone, car and other valuables of Yadav by blatantly misusing public office.

He warned that the Hindu Sena will take legal action against Delhi Police officials for their repeated harassment of 60-year-old Yadav.

On April 15, members of the Hindu Sena had put up saffron flags outside the JNU campus, forcing the police to initiate legal action and remove the flags from there.

In that case, the police had registered an FIR under Section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 2007 and bound down three people.

In a case where a person is bound down, he/she is not booked under any legal provision but is released subject to the condition that he/she will appear before the police for further probe.

