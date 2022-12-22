A poster war has erupted in Bihar after the Bharatiya Janata Party installed a poster at the party’s state office and compared the achievements of the NDA with the failures of the Grand Alliance government.

The BJP in its poster claimed “Jo Kaha, So Kiya” (Did what we promised) while it said the Mahagathbandhan “Sirf Thaga” (Only lied). The difference between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan is clear (Fark Saaf Hai).

The BJP also used the saffron colour to highlight its achievements while it used the black colour to point out the Mahagathbandhan’s failures.

The party claimed that the NDA government had bought 36 lakh metric tons paddy in 2020-21 on MSP, a second AIIMS in Darbhanga under the PM health programme, a new education model in Bihar with medical studies in Hindi, 9,53,284 houses under the PM Awas Yojana among other things.

The Mahagathbandhan government, the BJP pointed out in the poster, had promised loan waiver to farmers, 100 units free electricity, Rs 1500 to unemployed youths, scooty for meritorious girl students but none of these were fulfilled.

Reacting to the BJP allegations, social welfare minister of Bihar and JD-U MLA Madan Sahani told IANS: “BJP is a party of lies. They promised 2 crore jobs per year. Now, 8 years have gone by. How many jobs have they given to the unemployed youths of the country?”

“On the other hand, our chief minister announced 20 lakh jobs and we are distributing appointment letters to the successful candidates of Bihar. We are committed to that and a large number of jobs are coming in different departments of the Bihar government. Our chief minister is running Saat Nischay Yojana, Har Jeevan Hariyali Yojana, roads and other welfare programmes for the people of Bihar,” Sahani said.

“They are making a hue and cry about the Saran hooch tragedy but why are they silent on the Gopalganj hooch tragedy which happened during the NDA government. There is no compensation to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hooch tragedy. Our chief minister had already made it clear that compensation will be given only after recovery from the accused who sold the liquor. The people of Bihar know our work. The BJP is trying to gain political mileage from incidents like the Saran tragedy but they will not succeed,” Sahani said.

