The internal politics in Lalu Prasad’s family has been raging for quite sometime but now it has started spilling over into public domain with a poster war in last couple of days.

Tej Pratap Yadav started it as he removed his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav’s photo from a poster related to youth wing event at the Patna head office.

On Monday, another poster came up this time of Tejashwi Yadav along with RJP chief Lalu Prasad, his father and mother Rabri Devi, however, Tej Pratap was missing on it.

In a show of strength in the party, Tej Pratap Yadav had organized the party’s youth wing event on Sunday and a big poster was placed at the party head office at Veerchand Patel Path. Photographs of Tej Pratap, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were in it. There was also Akash Yadav, the president of state youth wing but Tejashwi, who was recently lauded by Lalu Prasad himself, was missing.

An unidentified person wearing a face mask and red T-shirt painted black paint on the face of Akash Yadav. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Following the defacing, the poster was replaced with the new poster of Tejashwi Yadav alongside parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

