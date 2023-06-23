With about five months left for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, political rivalry between the cadres of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress has escalated, often taking an ugly shape.

On Friday morning, ‘objectionable’ posters targeting veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath were put up at a market in Bhopal. The Congress leaders claimed the posters were put up at the behest of the BJP and demanded action in the matter.

Later, a Congress deligation led by ex-minister P.C. Sharma reached a police station to lodge a complaint. However, the complain wasn’t registered, which prompted the Congress workers to sit in dharna inside the police station.

Responding to Congress’ accusation, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and state BJP chief V.D. Sharma claimed that the BJP has nothing to do with the objectionable posters of Kamal Nath.

“The posters are the result of internal rift in the Congress, and the party should handle the matter. BJP has nothing to do it. It may be that the youth who are feeling suffocated in the Congress are behind this act,” the BJP leaders said.

Later in the day, similar objectionable posters of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surfaced at several locations in Bhopal.

Posters were put up even on the walls of the state’s secretariat buildings — Vallabh Bahwan and Satpura Bhawan — apart from shoping malls.

However, both the Congress and the BJP are claiming to have nothing to do with the poster war. The police are likely to swing into action and find out the persons responsible for putting them up.

