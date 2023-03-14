INDIA

Poster war: Rajasthan Cong, BJP attack each other with ‘Naatu rhyme’

At a time when ‘RRR’ is garnering laurels from across the world for its ‘Naatu’ song which won the Oscars, Rajasthan BJP and Congress are trying to garner eyeballs, cashing in on the popularity of the song by attacking each other on burning issues.

While Rajasthan BJP posted a poster showing two characters of the film as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and attacked the ruling government over paper leaks, the Congress on the other side have attacked the saffron party by posting two heroes of film as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani.

While Congress captioned the poster with graphic characters showing ‘Modi and Adani’ and wrote ‘Looto, Looto’ rhyming them with ‘Naatu Naatu’ on Monday, BJP responded by posting same graphics showing Gehlot and Rahul as lead heroes and captioned it as ‘Paper Leak Karke Nachoo Nachoo.’

Surprisingly, both parties have dressed the opposite party leaders in the similar dress as worn by lead actors of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film.

