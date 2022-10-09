ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Posters of Amruta Khanvilkar, Sayli Sanjeev from ‘Har Har Mahadev’ out

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of Abhijeet Deshpande’s ‘Har Har Mahadev’, which will have the distinction of being the first Marathi film to release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, have now released the posters of two dynamic and confident women from the film – Amruta Khanvilkar as Sonabai Deshpande and Sayli Sanjeev as Maharani Sai Bai Bhosale.

Amruta Khanvilkar plays the role of Sonabai Deshpande in the historical film, which is about the inspirational story of a real battle in which only 300 soldiers, led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande, fought off 12,000 enemy soldiers and won.

She is an out and out a fighter, a fierce woman whose eyes speak louder than words. She is the strength of her husband’s armour. She is wedded to Baji Prabhu Deshpande and plays a vital role in lending resilience to her spouse.

Sayli Sanjeev, who plays Maharani Sai Bai Bhosale, the wife of Chatrapati Shivaji, is not in the best of her health but is the biggest motivator of Chatrapati Shivaji.

Both queens are diligent in their ways, and watching their journey unravel in the film is bound to generate excitement.

This first Marathi multilingual film is set to hit screens on October 25, 2022.

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shri Ganesh Marketing and Films, and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, the film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta khanvilkar in the lead.

20221009-114805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rebecca Ferguson talks about working with Hugh Jackman again

    Priyanka shares glimpse of daughter Malti cradled in mother Madhu’s arms

    Kagana is fake, Urmila has substance: Malvi Malhotra

    ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 confirms Netflix release date