INDIA

Posters of Baba Bageshwar blackened in Patna

NewsWire
0
0

Blackened posters of Baba Bageshwar Dham’s self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Dak Bunglow Chowk here sent the Patna police into a tizzy on Wednesday.

The police, however, were clueless about the miscreants.

This morning, the locals found the hoardings of godman smeared with black ink at Dak Bunglow Chowk with 420, thief and cheater scribbled on it.

Shashtri came to Patna on May 13 for ‘Hanuman Katha’ at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur locality drawing a huge crowd.

Wednesday being the last day of the event, more and more people are pouring in from across the state. Owing to the swelling crowd, several people were prevented from reaching the venue.

Meanwhile, leaders of Mahagathbandhan are objecting to the speeches delivered by Shastri since May 13. They have taken a strong objection to his statement of making India a “Hindu” country.

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh and many other leaders slammed Shastri saying his speeches are aimed at dividing the country.

20230517-110002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jio True 5G services now available in Andhra Pradesh

    KMC faces Calcutta HC’s ire for delay in removing illegal structures...

    Air India ‘pee-gate’: Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

    Goa BJP chief dares Cong to name minister accused of sex...