Ahead of Amit Shah’s rally in Lakhisarai district on Thursday, posters have come up in Patna asking questions related to Manipur and also about the special status to Bihar.

The posters were put up at Patna’s income tax roundabout. Interestingly, the posters do not have the names of the source.

Questions have been raised about the situation in Manipur in the poster, saying “Why it has been burning for the last two months.”

In another poster it was asked when the Centre would give special status to Bihar? In the third poster, Amit Shah was asked, “How long you do ‘cowardly politics’ with the help of ED and CBI?”

Reacting to the posters, Arvind Kumar Singh, the spokesperson of BJP’s Bihar unit said that he believes that the posters have been installed by the workers of RJD.

He said, “When Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar, Congress was at the Center, why had he not demanded for the special status of Bihar then. Today many projects are coming up here such as national highways, metro rail (Patna Metro), bridges, etc. How is it possible? It is possible through the special package that the Centre has given to Bihar.

“As far as the ED and CBI raids are concerned, I want to tell them that if you do scams, obviously you would face the heat of ED and CBI. Lalu Prasad was convicted in fodder scam, coal-tar scam and many others. So, don’t play with posters,” Singh said.

