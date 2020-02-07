Posters supporting Sharjeel Imam at Jamia protest

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Posters expressing solidarity with JNU student Sharjeel Imam who is currently facing charges of sedition were seen during an anti-CAA protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia here on Monday.

Some protesters were seen holding posters saying ‘Stop Vilification’ and ‘Solidarity with Sharjeel Imam’.

Imam, who was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar, was among the organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests and sparked a controversy after a video of his went viral where he was seen calling for splitting the north-east from India.

The protest march to Parliament called by the Jamia Coordination Committee was blocked by Delhi Police after the protesters were stopped near Holy Family Hospital which is walking distance from Jamia Millia Islamia.

