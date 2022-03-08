Postgraduate student found murdered in Bihar’s Khagaria

A postgraduate student was found murdered in his native village in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Tuesday, police said.

The body of Rakesh Kumar Thakur, 31, was found near an illegal liquor vend in Dumaria Buzurg village.

“The victim was residing in Patna for his post-graduation course. He had recently returned to his native village,” Gogri range DSP Manoj Kumar said.

“According to the vicitm’s father Uday Shankar Thakur, Rakesh went for the evening walk on Monday but did not return. They searched for him the entire night and found him dead on Tuesday morning,” Manoj Kumar further said.

“The victim’s body bore grievous injuries. During investigation, an auto was found parked near the body. It belongs to Pankaj Kumar, a native of Dumaria Khurd village. Another person Babloo Rai was also present at the spot,” Kumar said.

Sources said that Rakesh may have indulged in verbal duel with Pankaj or Babloo and they might have probably killed him with sharp-edged weapons.

Pankaj left the vehicle on the spot as he suffered injuries due to which he could not drive, the sources said, adding that both of them are untraceable.

The local police are corroborating the possible sequence of incidents.

“We are making efforts to arrest the said persons,” he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on,” he said.

