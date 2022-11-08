INDIALIFESTYLE

Pot full of silver coins found in Lucknow house

A pot full of silver coins was found during the digging in a house in the Bhim Nagar area in Yahiaganj.

The news of this recovery spread like a fire after which the local police reached the spot and seized all the silver coins found in the excavation. The police also informed the Archaeological Department.

According to reports, labourers were carrying out the digging in a house that is under renovation, when they found a pot full of about 129 silver coins.

Additional DCP West, Chiranjeev Sinha, said that the excavation work was going on in Gyan Singh’s house when the pot was found.

“The Archaeological Department has been informed. These silver coins will be brought to the notice of the district magistrate and deposited in the treasury as per rules,” he said.

