BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Potential homebuyers see price rise in real estate over high input costs

NewsWire
0
1

A majority of potential homebuyers expect housing prices to rise over the next six months led by higher input costs, according to a joint survey by Housing.com and National Real Estate Development Council.

Therefore, the potential buyers are looking for flexible payment plans along with discounts while deciding on making purchases of their dream homes, the survey revealed.

Digital real estate platform Housing.com along with leading industry body NAREDCO has conducted a survey of more than 3,000 people to gauge consumer sentiments for the first half of 2022 calendar year.

Also, the survey titled ‘Residential Realty Consumer Sentiment Outlook (JanuaryJune 2022) showed 47 per cent of the consumers prefer to invest in real estate, which is highest compared to other asset classes such as stocks, gold, and fixed deposits.

In the survey for the second half of 2020, only 35 per cent respondents showed interest in buying real estate, it said.

“The Covid pandemic has reinforced the need for owning a house for every individual. People want bigger and better homes. Our data showed that housing sales rose 13 per cent in 2021 with revival in demand. We strongly believe that sales will cross pre-Covid levels this year,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com.

The survey also indicated that 57 per cent of the potential homebuyers would prefer to buy ready-to-move-in properties.

“It is encouraging for us that consumers are optimistic about the growth potential of the Indian economy and their own income. Nearly 50 per cent of people surveyed prefer to buy real estate. This means that demand will continue to remain strong,” said Rajan Bandelkar, President of NAREDCO.

20220328-144004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot passes away

    Domestic gas producers allowed to sell 10% output on exchanges

    Auto industry’s long-term growth slides drastically: SIAM President

    Gujarat discoms shine in MoP’s integrated ratings exercise