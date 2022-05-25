Toronto Public Health (TPH) is alerting the public about possible exposure to monkeypox at a popular theatre and bar.

While the risk to the general public from this infection is very low, individuals may have been exposed to monkeypox at an Axis Club event hosted by Prism (located at 722 College St.) on May 14 and Woody’s bar (located at 467 Church St. on May 13 and on May 14), according to a TPH news release.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus that is normally found endemic in central and western Africa. It was first identified in monkeys, but its origins remain unknown. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that often begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. Most people recover on their own without treatment.

In general, monkeypox does not spread easily between people, the TPH statement said. It spreads through contact with body fluids such as fluids from the monkeypox sores, contaminated clothing or bedding, or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact. It can also be spread through bites or scratches from infected animals. Common household disinfectants can kill the monkeypox virus.

TPH is currently investigating its first suspected case of monkeypox in an adult male resident in their 40s with recent contact with an individual who travelled to Montreal. The individual is currently stable and recovering in the hospital, TPH said in a statement issued to CanIndia News on Saturday.

As of May 20, a number of countries have documented clusters of cases of the monkeypox virus infection, including the United States and Canada. To date, Quebec has reported two lab-confirmed cases and 18 suspect cases. Some jurisdictions are reporting clustering of cases amongst men who report having sex with men.

Close contacts of people suspected or confirmed to have a monkeypox infection are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 21 days after their last exposure. If symptoms develop, they should self-isolate, seek care and get tested.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed that there were two cases of monkeypox in the country as of May 19. The national health agency has alerted public health authorities to work with health care providers to look for patients who have signs or symptoms consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have reported travel or have specific risk factors for monkeypox.

Further information about monkeypox can be found on the PHAC website.