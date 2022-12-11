New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) As part of Pottery Barn’s global development, which started with the launch of potterybarn.in in July and the opening of the company’s first retail site in Delhi, India, in September, actor Deepika Padukone will collaborate closely with the brand to co-create a line as a brand ambassador in a global relationship being a well-known international celebrity.

Padukone, who is also a businesswoman and philanthropist says, “I’ve always been fascinated with spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret! I am therefore thrilled to be collaborating with global home furnishing leader Pottery Barn and look forward to creating timeless pieces together!”

The world’s biggest digital-first, design-led, and sustainable home retailer, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), and its portfolio brand Pottery Barn is renowned for its commitment to sustainability, customer service, and supplying high-quality home furnishings, high-quality items that are built to last.

“We are excited to partner with global icon Deepika Padukone,” said Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn Chief Design Officer. “Deepika’s passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonate with Pottery Barn fans worldwide and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn’s coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes.”

The company is committed to improving houses and woods alike, as well as on a mission to create goods that benefit people at home and around the world.

As of now, the company sells a variety of Fair Trade Certified produces ethically produced goods that are good for the environment and people, craftsmanship, recycled components, cotton that is obtained ethically, and FSC-certified wood furniture collections maintaining forest ecosystems all across the world (Forest Stewardship Council).

Additionally, Pottery Barn provides free Design Crew services to its clients, which are provided by a devoted group of interior designers, professional designers. The Design Crew aids clients in bringing their home renovations to completion and provides style advice, through one-on-one design meetings conducted digitally, in-person, or at home. The new store space where we will provide this service a city in India called Delhi. Visit potterybarn.in/design-crew to find out more about the Design Crew.

