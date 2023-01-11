INDIALIFESTYLE

Poverty, debt burden drive ex-U-16 Bengal cricketer to suicide

NewsWire
0
0

Rohit Yadav, a member of the U-16 Bengal cricket team for the 2019-20 season, has committed suicide at his ancestral residence in Howrah district on Wednesday.

His stiff body was discovered on the bed of his room by his family members on Wednesday morning. The body was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After initial investigation, the local police believe that the young cricketer probably committed suicide by consuming poison. His body has been sent for autopsy following which the exact reason of death would be ascertained.

His family members claimed that lack of funds to pursue his cricketing career coupled with huge debt from the market pushed him to depression, due to which he may have committed suicide.

According to the family members, Rohit took loans from his acquaintances for the purpose of purchasing sports goods.

However, since his family did not have any steady source of income, he was unable to repay the loans and as a result the lenders started putting pressure on him. His family members claimed that to repay the debts, Rohit resorted to fresh lending from other sources, which led him to a debt trap.

It is learnt that he appeared restless for the last couple of days, but none of his close associates and friends could imagine that this would finally prompt him to take the extreme step.

Rohit was first included in the 35-member U-16 squad of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), and later he even made his room into the playing XI.

20230111-170205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lalu Prasad gets bail in fodder scam; RJD hails

    Minor among two held for murder of 16-yr-old boy in UP

    Battle for UP: Modi lookalike to contest as independent

    Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh gets 4 days’ ED custody