Rohit Yadav, a member of the U-16 Bengal cricket team for the 2019-20 season, has committed suicide at his ancestral residence in Howrah district on Wednesday.

His stiff body was discovered on the bed of his room by his family members on Wednesday morning. The body was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After initial investigation, the local police believe that the young cricketer probably committed suicide by consuming poison. His body has been sent for autopsy following which the exact reason of death would be ascertained.

His family members claimed that lack of funds to pursue his cricketing career coupled with huge debt from the market pushed him to depression, due to which he may have committed suicide.

According to the family members, Rohit took loans from his acquaintances for the purpose of purchasing sports goods.

However, since his family did not have any steady source of income, he was unable to repay the loans and as a result the lenders started putting pressure on him. His family members claimed that to repay the debts, Rohit resorted to fresh lending from other sources, which led him to a debt trap.

It is learnt that he appeared restless for the last couple of days, but none of his close associates and friends could imagine that this would finally prompt him to take the extreme step.

Rohit was first included in the 35-member U-16 squad of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), and later he even made his room into the playing XI.

