Power bills to increase by 24.10% in Bihar

The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Thursday increased power tariff in the state by 24.10 per cent for FY 2023-24. It has also increased the base fee in the rural and urban areas as well. The new tariff will be effective from April 1.

Bihar has two discom bodies — North Bihar Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (SBPDCL). They had recommended a 40 per cent hike in power tariff. However, the BERC allowed an increase of 24.10 per cent.

The people of Bihar are already complaining of a high tariff rate in the state and the fresh move of the regulatory body will put an additional burden on the common people.

In the rural areas, Rs 20 was the fixed charge for one month but now the consumers will have to pay Rs 40.

For the first 50 units, the tariff has been increased from Rs 6.10 to Rs 8.66 per unit for the rural consumers.

The urban consumers who were paying Rs 40 per month will now have to pay Rs 100.

For power consumption till 100 units, the tariff slab has increased from Rs 6.10 to Rs 8.66 per unit and beyond 100 units, they will have to pay Rs 10.35 per unit.

20230323-183804

