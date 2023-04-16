BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Power consumption rose 9.5% in 2022-23 to 1,503 bn units

Power consumption in 2022-23 rose 9.5 per cent to 1,503.65 billion units (BU) on year-on-year basis, mainly due to growth in the economic activities, as per official data of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Power consumption was 1,374.02 BU in 2021-22.

The peak power demand also rose to 207.23 GW in 2022-23, higher than 200.53 GW recorded in 2021-22.

Power consumption and demand are expected to rise further in 2023-24, as according to the power ministry estimates, the peak power demand is likely to touch 229 GW in the coming summer season.

Keeping the rising demand in mind, the central government has asked plants running on imported coal, to run at full capacity.

Even power plants running on domestic coal have been asked to import dry fuel for blending to meet expected rise in demand.

