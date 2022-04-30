INDIA

‘Power crisis is minimal in Bihar’

Power shortage in Bihar is now minimal compared to other states.

Highlighting the reduced power crunch issue in the state, Mahendra Kumar, Managing Director of South Bihar Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (SBPDCL), told IANS: “We have 5.5 to 6,000 megawatt power demand during rush hours in Bihar every day and we are almost meeting the demand.

“Due to overload in some of the power generation units or any kind of technical issues, we sometimes receive 500 to 600 megawatt less power, because of which, our power supply has been disrupted for a few hours in specific areas.”

He pointed out that SBPDCL is currently receiving electricity from different sources including the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPCL) and if all of them provide electricity, there would be no shortage.

“As the summer session began in March this year, the consumption of electricity is high these days,” Kumar said.

When it comes to the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd, the consumption is slightly less compared to SBPDCL as the latter used to cater to major cities like Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur etc.

Electricity in Bihar is currently being produced through thermal units, hydropower units, solar power and wind power.

The NTPC in Bihar has units in Kahalgaon, Barh and Nabinagar Aurangabad with a capacity to generate 2,340, 1,320 and 1,320 megawatt power respectively.

Vinodanand Jha, joint secretary in the energy department, said: “The state government does not produce energy. We purchase electricity from NTPC hydropower and wind energy companies. Hence, it is hard to tell the current stock of coal in the state. Coal is required only for thermal units.”

Meanwhile, power supply was disrupted in Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria and Purnea in the Seemanchal zone, due to strong winds in the region. Power cuts took place in Patna, Gaya, Arrah, Buxar and Sasaram in south Bihar as well.

