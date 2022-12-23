INDIA

Power cuts in Rajasthan start from today

Rajasthan state discoms have started power cuts ranging from one to three hours from Friday in view of rising electricity demand during the ongoing Rabi season.

It has been decided to cut power for one to three hours in the state under which there will be power cut from 6.30 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. in municipal towns and villages having population of over 5000, from 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. in district headquarters other than divisional headquarters, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for industrial connection except Japanese investment zone in industrial areas. However, this decision will not apply to water supply, hospital oxygen centers and emergency services.

The officials said, “The demand for electricity has increased in Rajasthan for some time. Because of this, there is a shortage of power in the state. To meet this shortage, the government has now decided to cut power.

“It is being said that due to the shortage of coal, power production was getting affected. For the time being, power will be cut till the situation becomes normal. Let us inform you that on Wednesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had taken a meeting of officials of the Energy Department. In this, he talked about providing proper electricity to the farmers for rabi crops.”

After this, the officials have released the roster of power cuts across the state. However, according to the officials of the Energy Department, with the removal of the coal crisis, if the future power generation increases, then the cut time can be reduced. At the same time, power cuts can also be stopped completely in some districts.

