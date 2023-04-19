BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Power demand in TN hits all time high as mercury soars

With mercury rising, the demand for power in Tamil Nadu has hit an all time high, state Power Minister V. Senthil Balaji said on Wednesday.

The minister, in a tweet, said that the state’s daily consumption of power has touched 41.30 crore units and a peak demand of 18,882 MW on April 18, but the government met the power demand without any interruption.

He said that on April 10, daily consumption was 40 crore units which was the previous high.

The policy note of the Energy Department for 2023-24 said that Tamil Nadu has the highest consumption of energy among the South Indian states.

It had also said that the summer peak demand in the state was expected to rise to the range of 18,300-18,500 MW. The energy policy note for 2023-24 had also predicted a daily energy consumption of 390-395 million units in the period between April and May 2023.

In 2022, the daily peak demand was 17, 563 MW and the maximum daily consumption was 388.078 million units on April 29.

The temperature in many parts of Tamil Nadu has touched 40 degrees Celsius and the IMD has predicted summer showers between April 21-22.

