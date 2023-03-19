INDIALIFESTYLE

Power employees call off strike after UP govt’s assurance

NewsWire
Power employees in Uttar Pradesh have called off their 72-hour strike after a detailed round of discussion with UP energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma.

The strike was called off after 64 hours on Sunday.

The Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti (VKSSS) announced the decision after the UP energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that the government would sympathetically consider all their demands.

The minister appealed to the power employees to return to work at the earliest so that power supply could be restored in areas where it had been adversely affected.

The minister further assured that any action initiated against employees would be legally withdrawn.

VKSSS convenor Shailendra Dubey said that after the assurance from the government, the power employees had decided to give time so that their demands could be fulfilled.

