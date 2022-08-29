BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Power Grid postpones date of tender pushing obsolete tech in smart meters

NewsWire
0
0

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has delayed the last date of its tender to install one crore smart electricity meters from August 30 to September 9, after IANS reported that the ‘Maharatna’ PSU is pushing dated, obsolete technology that can put Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5G dream and electricity sector reforms in jeopardy.

According to reliable industry sources, Power Grid has postponed the tender date by 10 days, as the technology in focus is the latest platform and connectivity solution called Narrow Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) that can work with 4G and 5G networks.

The PGCIL first floated a tender for the smart meters based on older and dated second generation (2G) and RF mesh frequency in March.

Later, the PGCIL modified the tender to include NBIoT technology.

However, there was another revision in the bid on August 18, where the new and 5G-ready NB-IoT technology was again excluded by the central transmission utility.

NB-IoT is a cellular communication technology which is accepted globally. It provides enduring cellular technology in 4G as well as 5G deployments and is better for use in high-rises, basements and rural installations of machine-to-machine applications.

According to sources, the motivation to exclude NB-IoT for smart meters was “unclear given that NB-IOT is the latest state of the art technology and is future proof”.

One reason that the Power Grid did not go for NB-IoT technology can be that it is not yet widely proven on a mass scale.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution, which supplies electricity in north and north-west Delhi, already uses NB-IoT in smart meters that collect and track the electricity consumption of a unit or a system that they are connected to.

According to sources, when the capability to offer the latest technology exists in the country, it is a highly “retrograde step” for a top PSU to make a backward move and exclude the technology from its tender.

They said that it is essential that the latest technology be deployed into the power sector in order to ensure longevity of the systems being put into place.

Ignoring the latest technology defeats the very idea of modernisation, they added.

20220829-191405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICAR-CIBA develops red snapper seed production technology

    Non-linking of PAN-Aadhaar by March 31 to attract penalty

    CCI imposes Rs 200 cr penalty on Maruti Suzuki over discount...

    Delhi HC restrains electric company from using ‘KEI’ trademark