Power Minister urges G20 members to counter climate change challenges unitedly

Power Minister R.K. Singh on Sunday called upon G20 member countries to join together in countering the challenges posed by global warming and climate change.

Delivering the keynote address at the first Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting in Bengaluru, he said that India now stands committed to reduce emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2005 level.

He said that the country also aims to achieve close to 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

Noting that India has been ranked amongst the top five performing countries in the Climate Change Performance Index, the Power Minister said that the country’s per capita greenhouse gas emissions are far below the world average of 6.3 tCO2e in 2020.

Various energy saving schemes of the government have led to 267.9 million tonnes of CO2 reduction per year, resulting in an estimated cost savings of $18.5 billion, he added.

