Power Ministry amends guidelines for EV charging infrastructure

The Power Ministry on Monday amended the guidelines for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, under which public charging stations would have the feature of prepaid collection of service charges with the time of the day rates and discounts for solar hours.

In addition to this, a committee under the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) would recommend to the states the ceiling limit of service charges to be levied.

The panel would also recommend the time of the day rate for service charges as well as the discount to be given for charging during solar hours.

The guidelines had been issued in January this year with the aim of enabling faster adoption of electric vehicles and providing affordable tariff, chargeable from charging station operators and electric vehicle owners.

