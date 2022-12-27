BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Power Ministry, DRDO ink pact for early warning system for vulnerable hydro projects

The Ministry of Power and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards.

The expertise of DRDO will also be utilised in developing a comprehensive early warning system (EWS) for vulnerable hydro projects and power stations in hilly regions.

To achieve this objective, the Ministry and DRDO on Tuesday inked a pact for implementation of EWS for vulnerable hydro projects and power stations.

The Ministry has initiated implementation of EWS in hydro power projects, especially those located in upper reaches of hilly regions.

The EWS is an integrated system of hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, disaster risk assessment, communication and preparedness for timely action to reduce disaster risks in advance of hazardous events.

The agreement was signed by Power Secretary Alok Kumar and DRDO chief and Secretary in the Department of Defence (R&D) Samir Kamat.

20221227-142003

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

