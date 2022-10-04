SOUTH ASIA

Power outage hits Bangladesh as national grid collapses

NewsWire
0
1

Power outage has hit several areas of Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, port city of Chattogram and Sylhet, due to a collapse of the South Asian country’s national grid.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Director of Public Relation, Shameem Hasan informed that the national power grid failed and caused the power outage in many areas except some parts of the north, a state news media reported on Tuesday.

“Due to the national grid failure, people of many areas of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Cumilla area are not getting electricity since 2:05 p.m. today,” Hasan said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Engineers of both BPDB and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) have been working to restore electricity transmission across the country, according to the state news media report.

20221005-015602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan soil still being used against Pakistan: Pak NSA

    Pak eases norm for 10 days advance intimation before Kartarpur visit

    Imran Khan says he still holds the trump card (Ld)

    Pak receives 1st consignment of AstraZeneca vax