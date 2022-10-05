SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Power supply restored after Bangladesh national grid failure

NewsWire
0
0

Power supply was restored in most parts of Bangladesh including the capital Dhaka after almost seven hours of blackout following a national power grid failure Tuesday afternoon.

Shameem Hasan, a senior official of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, told reporters on Wednesday that the electricity supply was back in almost all the areas of Dhaka and elsewhere in the country by 9:00 p.m. local time Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

People in large swathes of Bangladesh were left without electricity for hours on Tuesday in the country’s worst power disaster since 2014.

Bangladesh’s national power transmission grid failed at about 2:05 p.m local time Tuesday, triggering blackouts across Bangladesh.

It was not yet clear what caused Tuesday’s blackout, which reportedly hit more than 80 percent of the country’s nearly 200 million people.

Bangladesh suffered a major unscheduled blackout in November 2014 when a large part of the country was without electricity for about 10 hours.

Tuesday’s power outage also caused long periods of telecom and internet network disruptions across Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi government has formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the reason behind the incident.

20221005-114204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak social media activist freed after hours-long detention

    Shehbaz Sharif likely to embark on visit to China next month

    Enforced disappearances in Balochistan spike during Imran Khan period

    Ghani vows to prevent further instability in Afghanistan