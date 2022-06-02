The power supply had been restored for more than 48,000 households, after an earthquake jolted the city of Ya’an in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

Due to the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled the Lushan County of Ya’an at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 electricity substations and 57 power lines were affected, resulting in power cuts in more than 51,000 households.

The State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company said 48,149 households had regained electricity by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Emergency power supplies have been made available to two earthquake relief headquarters in the counties of Lushan and Baoxing, 29 temporary relocation sites for residents, and more than 500 tents.

Four people were confirmed dead and 41 others were injured in the earthquake.

