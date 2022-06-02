WORLD

Power supply restored after earthquake in China’s Sichuan

NewsWire
0
0

The power supply had been restored for more than 48,000 households, after an earthquake jolted the city of Ya’an in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

Due to the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled the Lushan County of Ya’an at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 electricity substations and 57 power lines were affected, resulting in power cuts in more than 51,000 households.

The State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company said 48,149 households had regained electricity by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Emergency power supplies have been made available to two earthquake relief headquarters in the counties of Lushan and Baoxing, 29 temporary relocation sites for residents, and more than 500 tents.

Four people were confirmed dead and 41 others were injured in the earthquake.

20220603-044003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran reports 32,511 new Covid-19 cases, 3,903,519 in total

    UK overhauls asylum system after Brexit

    Delay in negotiations used by Ukrainian forces to regroup: Putin to...

    Sri Lanka: One dead, 12 hurt as police fire at anti-fuel...