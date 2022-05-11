With its demand being high during the summer season, incidences of power theft is frequent in Bihar these days.

As per an official of South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL), power theft to the tune of more than Rs 9 crore in 17 districts across the state has taken place this summer season.

“We have initiated random checking of 1,14,886 people having electricity meters and 2,076 of them were found guilty of electricity theft on Tuesday. Among 2,076 people, 1,300 have paid the fine and are availing the services without interruption while we have stopped the supply of 776 consumers, according to the data released on Tuesday,” said the SBPDCL official.

SBPDCL Managing Director Mahendra Kumar told IANS that they have set up a Special Task Force (STF) with the purpose of conducting random raids and penalising consumers, who are involved in power theft.

“The STF is active in every circle, and Executive and Junior Engineers are in-charges. In state headquarters, a Chief Engineer-rank officer is an incharge of STF,” he said.

“The primary objective of STF is to identify high-end consumers. We are especially focused on hotels, wedding gardens, banquet halls, malls, ice-cream factories and commercial establishments. They are, by and large, involved in power theft. The STF has a job at hand to conduct random raids and penalise them with fines,” Kumar added.

“In a bid to prevent power theft, the state government has taken an initiative of smart pre-paid electricity meter concept in Bihar,” he said.

“As per the official data, SBPDCL has imposed a fine of Rs 4.28 crore in Patna circle, Rs 3.56 crore in Gaya, Rs 14.43 lakh in Jamui, Rs 58.24 lakh in Munger, Rs 13.92 lakh in Bhojpur, Rs 24.85 lakh in Aurangabad and Rs 5.82 lakh in Bhagalpur circle.

