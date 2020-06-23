Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake jolts Mexico

Mexico City, June 24 (IANS) A powerful earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale rocked Mexico City and many southern and central parts of Mexico on Tuesday, officials said.

The quake hit at 10.29 a.m. and the epicentre was located at 23 km south of La Crucecita, a Pacific Coast village in southern Oaxaca state, the National Seismological Service (SSN) said on Twitter, Xinhua reported.

One person was killed, Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat told a news station.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that key infrastructure, such as oil and electricity production centres, were not affected.

According to the National Civil Protection Coordination, the quake was felt across seven states.

Mexico City also reported minor damage in two downtown buildings, but no injuries.

