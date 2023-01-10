A powerful bomb exploded in front of the residence of a top official of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Imphal on Monday midnight, partially damaging the house and adjoining structures, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that no one was injured as there was no one in the area when the handmade bomb went off at Nagamapal Kangjabi Leikai under Imphal police station.

The massive sound of the explosion could be heard in large parts of the Imphal area causing a panic among the people at midnight.

Window panes, and gate of the NIT official’s house were damaged.

Police examining the CCTV footage of the area and it was suspected that two persons who came in a two wheeler had dropped the bomb.

Bomb and forensic experts on Tuesday inspected the area and initiated a probe.

20230110-172603