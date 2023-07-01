INDIA

Powerful earthquake hits Indonesia, leaving damages

NewsWire
0
0

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s western province of Yogyakarta, causing damages to houses and buildings, the weather agency and an official said.

The agency had earlier released the quake at 6.4-magnitude before revising it, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency on Friday.

The earthquake did not trigger giant waves, according to the agency.

The earthquake happened at 19:57 p.m. Jakarta time (1257 GMT) with its epicentre located at 86 km northwest of Bantul district and a depth of 25 km under the seabed, the agency added.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby provinces of Central Java and East Java, it said.

More than five aftershocks followed the main shock, said Dwikorita, recommending people to avoid entering their houses should their wall be cracked by the tremors, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tremors of the earthquake damaged houses and a hospital in Yogyakarta province, said Indro Sambodo, a senior member of the quick response unit of the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency.

“The roofs of the houses in Bantul district were damaged. The roofs fell down. Besides, parts of the walls of a hospital also got minor damages. Some houses situated along the coast also suffered minor damages,” he told Xinhua from Yogyakarta province.

2023070132110

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spl body for upkeep of Goa’s 17th century iconic church

    ‘Gadar 2’ teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara...

    Polling begins for first phase of Haryana panchayat elections

    ‘Gold prices likely to witness pressure on anticipation of Fed’s aggressive...