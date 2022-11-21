ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Powerful film content can reach globally: Anurag Thakur

NewsWire
0
1

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that powerful local content can reach nationally and internationally, which one needs to give in the industry.

Thakur was speaking during the inauguration of ‘Film Bazaar’ in IFFI, here.

“If your content has power then regional becomes national and international. If content has power then it goes global from local,” he said.

He said that India is one of the largest film making countries in the world, and IFFI is Asia’s biggest film festival. “Producers come here to engage, and collaborate with filmmakers in India, making IFFI the right platform for the initiative of Film Bazaar,” Thakur said.

He said that participants will get many opportunities to find co-producers and collaborators for their films. “We aim to become a large marketplace where films can be made and sold,” he said.

Explaining the efforts made by IFFI to make it more inclusive and accessible for everyone, the Minister said that special provisions have been made for for specially-abled.

“Keeping in mind their accessibility needs, the films in this section will be audio-visual-equipped, with embedded audio descriptions and subtitles. The Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) will be taking two special courses for the specially-abled on ‘Smartphone Film Making’ (curated for autistic individuals) and ‘Screen Acting’ (curated for wheelchair users),” he said.

Film Bazaar helps budding filmmakers and others, who intend to produce a movie or has good script etc, as they can get the producers here. Film Bazaar caters to that kind of audience who are professionals in film making.

20221122-232934

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jubin Nautiyal loved shooting in Kashmir for new song

    ‘RRR’ makers set to release theatrical trailer on Dec 9

    Big B confirms grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut with ‘The Archies’, later...

    ‘Nikamma’ director Sabbir Khan believes art is hardwired with commerce