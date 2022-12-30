World champion powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away on Friday morning.

Mahant Gaurav Sharma said that Heeraben was a noble person and nothing hurts more than the loss of a mother.

“Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Heeraben Modi, beloved mother of PM Narendra Modi ji. Heartfelt condolences,” the powerlifter told IANS.

“Nothing hurts more than the loss of a mother. I bow down to her,” he added.

Heeraben, who was 100 years old, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad. She breathed her last at around 0330 hrs IST.

She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, earlier this week, due to health issues.

