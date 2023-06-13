SCI-TECHWORLD

Powerpoint for web gets laser pointer in slideshow, digital ruler & more

Tech giant Microsoft has announced new features for the presentation program ‘Powerpoint’ on the web, including a laser pointer in slideshow mode, a digital ruler, and much more.

The new laser pointer in slideshow mode allows users to easily draw the attention of their audience to important sections in a given slide, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

This new feature also allows users to temporarily ink on slides to help focus on the key elements of the content.

The temporary ink will disappear in a few seconds, without impacting the original slide.

On the other hand, the new digital ruler helps users to create and insert straight lines accurately.

“You can also use the built-in angular display to create accurate angles between lines,” the company added.

Also, users can now easily draw a straight line with their digital pen and mouse by holding down the Shift key while inking or highlighting content.

The tech giant further mentioned that it will bring the ability to partially erase strokes easily using the Point Eraser tool on the Draw tab.

This feature will be available in the second half of this year, Microsoft said.

20230613-162007

