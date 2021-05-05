PPFAS Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it will launch Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund.

The scheme which opens on May 7 and closes May 21 aims to generate regular income through investments predominantly in debt and money market instruments.

The minimum investment shall be Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. The scheme will reopen on 28 May 2021.

According to PPFAS, the proposed scheme also seeks to generate income and capital appreciation by investing a certain portion in equity, equity-related instruments, and Real Estate Investment Trusts / Infrastructure Investment Trusts (REITs/InvITs).

Neil Parag Parikh, Chairman and CEO, PPFAS Mutual Fund said: “We want to replicate the idea behind Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund on the debt side. The idea is to have a flexible model where we have the freedom to take advantage of market opportunities without being too constrained.”

He said the scheme will not be boxed into any particular type of debt like short term, government bond or high yield.

Both Direct and Regular Plans will offer Growth and Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal Options.

About the scheme’s Investment strategy, Rajeev Thakkar, Chief Investment Officer, PPFAS Mutual Fund said, “The Scheme will adopt a flexible model that will allow the fund manager to move between accrual and duration related instruments. These include the sovereign, State Government, PSU and Corporate securities across all maturities. The fund will have 10 to 25 per cent exposure in equity and equity-related instruments.”

While no exit load will be levied for the 10 per cent of units from the date of allotment, however, 1 per cent Load will be applicable if redeemed within one year from the date of allotment for the beyond 10 per cent of the units.

No exit load will be levied if redemption is made after one year from the date of allotment of units.

–IANS

vj/in