Prabhas calls ‘Baahubali’ a game changer for his career

By NewsWire
Pan-India star Prabhas credits his 2015 film franchise ‘Baahubali’ as a game changer for his career in the world of cinema.

‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ released in 2015. The Indian epic action drama film is directed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.

The first of two cinematic parts, the film follows Shivudu / Shiva, an adventurous young man who helps his love Avanthika rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati who is now a prisoner under the tyrannical rule of king Bhallaladeva. The story concludes in ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’.

In a conversation with IANS, Prabhas talked about his game-changing project: ” It is ‘Baahubali’. It is definitely ‘Baahubali’ for my life. It was super exciting for me. Anywhere I come (people recognise me)… All this happened because of ‘Baahubali’. So, everything in my life is ‘Baahubali’ even if I get lucky and bigger but it’s all that film.”

His latest release is ‘Radhe Shyam’. Prabhas plays the titular role in ‘Radhe Shyam’, a palmist who can find out about both the past and future of a person. Pooja Hegde essays the part of his love interest in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

Prabhas’s upcoming movie line-up, meanwhile, suggests that he will be busy in the coming months. He will be seen in the multi-lingual mythological film ‘Adipurush’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Project-K’, ‘Spirit’, and another movie with director Maruthi.

20220322-134003

