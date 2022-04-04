Prabhas, who is currently receiving medical treatment in Spain, will soon return to join the launch event for his upcoming film with director Maruthi Dasari.

According to reports, Prabhas will star in the next film directed by Maruthi Dasari. Preparations have been underway for the muhurat event as soon as Prabhas flies to India.

In addition, sources close to Maruthi confirm that the final script has been locked and a massive house set is being built at the Aluminium Factory, where most of the movie’s shoot is to happen.

The film’s grand launch will take place on April 10 in Hyderabad, as the producers have plans to kickstart the regular shooting from May.

Maruthi Dasari, who entered the movie industry in 2004, has delivered decent hits like ‘Ee Rojullo’, ‘Bus Stop’, ‘Prema Katha Chitram’, ‘Kotha Janta’, ‘Bhale Bhale Magadivoy’, ‘Babu Bangaram’, and ‘Mahanubhavudu’. It is speculated that Prabhas will essay a typical role in the movie, which will have a witty characteristic.

Krithi Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, and Sree Leela are the names speculated for the female lead alongside Prabhas.

DVV Danayya is the producer and Prabhas plans to complete the entire shoot in two schedules.

