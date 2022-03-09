Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam advance booking tickets already sold out!

Bahubali star Prabhas and actress Pooja Hegde are all set for the release of their new film ‘Radhe Shyam’ which will hit the theaters this Friday on March 11, 2022.

However, even before its release the movie seems to be on its way to become a blockbuster hit as apparently the movie is almost sold out in Hyderabad screens in pre-booking itself.

According to reports, the movie opened for pre-booking today and already 80 percent of the tickets are sold out for the opening weekend and given the speed at which the tickets are being booked the remaining 20 percent will also be booked by tomorrow.

Post pandemic theaters have only just started operating at 100 percent capacity and this could be another reason for the high ticket sales. Movie goers have had a long wait to get back and enjoy watching movies on the big screen.

In fact, since the theaters opened up, we have seen films doing good business. Case in point being Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and Ajith starrer ‘Valimai’ in the South. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is another blockbuster success.

So far Radhe Shyam is well on its way to being a box office success in hometown Hyderabad. But it looks like the movie is popular in neighboring state capital Bengaluru as well as pre-booking of the movie is happening steadily there too.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is fantasy period romance drama directed and written by Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead and it will have a simultaneous release in Telugu as well as Hindi.