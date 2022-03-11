Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ already made 200 crores before release

Prabhas fans have had to wait a long time to see him back on the big screen. Riding high on the success of ‘Bahubali’, Prabhas’s next film ‘Saaho’ made good business at the box office solely based on the popularity of the star.

Prabhas made the monumental decision of working exclusively only on Bahubali for three whole years. It was a risky move for an actor in his prime but luckily for him his risk more than paid off making him the hottest and most sought after Telugu star.

After ‘Saaho’ released in 2019, Prabhas fans had a long wait for his next big budget outing with Pooja Hegde, the much-awaited ‘Radhe Shyam’

The release of the movie got delayed, like many other films due to the Covid pandemic. But finally, today, March 11, the movie will be hitting the big screens across the globe and according to trade sources; the movie was ‘sold out’ even before its release.

This means in pre-release itself ‘Radhe Shyam’ has made nearly 200 crore at the box-office. Of course, these figures are from the local Telugu cinema collections. In the north, the jury is out in terms of collection, as ‘Radhe Shyam’ faces stiff competition from Alia’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is going steady at the box office and has made over 100 crore business. Another big competition is the Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’, which is also going house-full right now.

Either way according to film trade analysts, even if the movie tanks, it will make around Rs. 250 crores. If ‘Radhe Shyam’ is liked well enough and considered a hit, it will make Rs. 280-300 crores and if it turns out to be a blockbuster then we can expect the movie to make minimum revenue of Rs. 350 crores.